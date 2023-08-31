ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The head of the U.S. Small Business Administration made a visit to Rockford on Thursday, and Congressman Eric Sorensen gave her a little tour of some downtown businesses.

The pair was seen at Art Deli in the morning followed by TNT Funnel Cakes.

Isabella Casillas Guzman met with some business owners during a roundtable discussion Thursday morning, who shared their stories of success and struggle.

“With them meeting with a lot of businesses around the Rockford area, I think it’s going to help, because during the roundtable there were a lot of questions on access, knowing where to call who to go to, you know, new businesses, startups,” said Jarrod Hennis, owner of Rockford Art Deli. “So, I think that will help some smaller business in different areas around Rockford, which is really exciting.”

The administrator touted Rockford for a recent small business boom and said that it is only the beginning.

“There are huge projects going on around the state to connect communities, to rebuild our roads and bridges,” Guzman said. “Those are contacts for small businesses who employ people who then shop on Main Street. Those local dollars are important, as well as the manufacturing and investments in revitalizing communities that we want small businesses to be a part of.”

Guzman credits small businesses for creating jobs, which helped in the economic recovery. Knowing how to help them and create more jobs is important to the Biden administration.