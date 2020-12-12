Scales Mound Fire Capt. Leo Werner passes away

SCALES MOUND, Ill. (WTVO) — Officials with the Scales Mound Fire Department announced the tragic loss of Captian Leo W. Werner.

Captain Werner suffered an apparent heart attack upon returning home after responding to a medical call late Wednesday night. Mound Fire Protection District, Galena EMS, and Elizabeth EMS responded to his home to provide aid.

Authorities say that he passed on around midnight on December 10th.

Werner leaves behind a loving wife, two sons (who are also both firefighters), a daughter, a daughter-in-law, a son-in-law, and four grandchildren.

Captain Werner served the Scales Mound Fire Protection District for 46 years. He was 67.

