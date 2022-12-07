ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning Wednesday, alerting the public that they may receive calls from a scammer impersonating an officer and claiming the victim has a warrant out for their arrest.

According to police, several residents have received calls from someone identifying themselves as “Sgt. Johnson” of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, who tells them to deposit money into a Bitcoin machine, and then bring the receipt to the sheriff’s office for the warrant to be vacated.

Police say residents should be wary of any calls from numbers they do not recognize, especially if the caller asks for money. Individuals should never provide anyone with their personal credit card or bank information, or transmit any funds to a location that they are not familiar with, police warned.

“The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office DOES NOT call residents to tell them they have an outstanding warrant nor ask for any money,” police said in a statement.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone who receives a similar call to report it immediately by calling the non-emergency number at (815) 282-2600.