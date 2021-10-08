Scammers dressing up as water division city workers in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – The City of Rockford warned community members to stay vigilant after a number of complaints that scammers are posing as Water Division employees.

Victims said that the crooks reportedly dressed as city workers and attempted to be let into people’s homes, though no one fell for the trick.

The city said that water workers will always drive a marked car, wear a city uniform or contractor ID badge and will happily present it when asked. A call to the city can also verify if a person works there.