Scammers steal thousands from Rockford woman thru fake Apple App Store charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Users of Apple’s App Store may want to check monthly billing statements after a scam disguised as an Apple transaction could actually be stealing money.

The scam has been around for years, but Rockford resident Andrea Bear says she was shocked after finding charges from her bank account disguised as charges from Apple.

“It went back two years,” she said. “Two years. It was thousands of dollars.

“I have different amounts. Some of them were $65, one was $160. Most of them were $3.99 or $9.99, which is why they went under the radar,” Bear said.

The charges show up as Apple iTunes, with a phone number: APL*ITUNES.CON/BILL 866-712-7753 CA

With four kids, all of whom access her Apple account, Bear didn’t think much of it, but now says she wishes she had been warned about it.

“You would think that Apple would send out a warning or a newsletter, saying ‘if you ever see this, know that it’s not ours,'” she said.

Dennis Horton, the regional director of Rockford’s Better Business Bureau, says the scam is hard to track.

“We’re not quite sure how their are getting those credit card numbers – who this entity is – hasn’t been tracked down,” he admitted. “Because they already have [your information,] in this case, the damage is done. They have already accessed your financial institution or your credit card.”

Horton says it starts with small charges, to see if the victim notices.

“Take the time to look at your bank statements,” Horton warned.

“If there’s any way we can help even one person [by sharing this story,] then it’s worth it,” Bear added.

Bear is disputing the charges with her bank.

Apple recommends changing the Apple ID password associated with the account if fraudulent charges are found, and reporting suspicious emails here.