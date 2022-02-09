(WTVO) — Some people might think that it is all roses and chocolate this Valentine’s Day, but some con-artists are out there trying to take advantage of them.

The Better Business Bureau warned about scammers on dating websites, targeting lonely people. They will say they live across the country and need money for a so-called emergency and will promise to pay you back, which never happens.

Federal Trade Commission numbers from 2016 to 2020 showed that victims lost over $300 million from scammers. The BBB reminds people to never send money to strangers and that they can do a reverse image search online to find out if they are talking to a real person.