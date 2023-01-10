MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Local churches sent out a warning to residents Tuesday evening to be careful who they are texting.

A texting scam is reportedly spreading around the stateline. It is happening to multiple churches in the area, and local pastors said their biggest concern is that someone would fall for the scam.

“It’s just a sad thing, to see these people get taken advantage of in an untrue way and an illegitimate way,” said Pastor Bobby Sheets of Riverside Community Church.

Sheets said that his phone was flooded with messages from members of his congregation, stating that they received text messages from an unknown number.

“These are people I was just with a couple days ago, and I’m asking, ‘hey, how’s your family, you know, I hope you are doing well,’ and I was just with them,” Sheets said. “So yeah, I think people caught on right away that this doesn’t sound like Bobby Sheets.”

Riverside immediately said that this texting scam was making the rounds with the senior pastor’s name signed to it.

“Four $100 gift cards that they said they were going to give out to people in the community,” said Amanda Dahlseng-Monroe, associate pastor at Grace Lutheran Church. “They wanted them to take pictures of the front and back of the gift cards and send those via text, and that they would pay them back tomorrow.”

Dahlseng-Monroe said that this was the same scam that is going around at her church.

“We put up some extra security, we have our technical people on it, and they are working on trying to figure out how this came to be,” she said.

Both Dahlseng-Monroe and Sheets said that they would never send a text like this. They are both disappointed at the fact that people are trying to take advantage of others’ compassion.

“People, just be cautious in the electronic world,” Sheets said. “Just be careful with what you read, what you open, what you respond to.”

Dahlseng-Monroe said that they did speak to local police about the scam and believe that it could be someone from overseas.