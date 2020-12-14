Scammers trying to cash in on COVID-19 vaccine, officials warn

ROCKFORD (WTVO) — As the first vaccines are being shipped out to hospitals throughout the United States, scammers are trying to cash in.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says it has received reports of individuals in Wisconsin receiving calls and texts from scammers who say they will send COVID-19 vaccines in exchange for banking or credit card information.
The HHS says scammers are using telemarketing calls, texts, social media and door-to-door visits to perpetuate the scams.
The HHS says government officials will never contact a person in this way or ask for money.
If you suspect COVID-19 health care fraud, report it immediately online or call 1-800-HHS-TIPS (1-800-447-8477).
