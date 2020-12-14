Scammers trying to cash in on COVID-19 vaccine, officials warn

A person gets a dose of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination of BioNTech and Pfizer in this undated handout photo, as Britain became the first western country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine, in Mainz, Germany. BioNTech SE 2020, all rights reserved/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS – THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

ROCKFORD (WTVO) — As the first vaccines are being shipped out to hospitals throughout the United States, scammers are trying to cash in.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says it has received reports of individuals in Wisconsin receiving calls and texts from scammers who say they will send COVID-19 vaccines in exchange for banking or credit card information.

The HHS says scammers are using telemarketing calls, texts, social media and door-to-door visits to perpetuate the scams.

The HHS says government officials will never contact a person in this way or ask for money.

If you suspect COVID-19 health care fraud, report it immediately online or call 1-800-HHS-TIPS (1-800-447-8477).

