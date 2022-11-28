(WTVO) — The Better Business Bureau warned of online scams for Cyber Monday shoppers.

Retail experts predict that many online shopping activities and special holiday sales will continue throughout the holiday season, so scammers will be out in full force with devious ways to get shoppers’ attention and money.

The Bureau said to be wary of businesses that are unfamiliar, as well as to be sure that a web page is secure before making a purchase.

Secure web addresses begin with “https,” not just “http.”