ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Chicago Rockford International Airport revealed Wednesday that scenes from FX’s revival of “Justified,” starring Timothy Olyphant, were filmed at the airport last year.

The airport doubled for one in Detroit, Michigan, where the show is set.

“Crews were here a year ago – and the episodes aired just last month! You might recognize the gates (3 and 7!) in episodes 3 and 7. If you’ve flown Allegiant Air with us, you’ve walked right through those exact gates!” the airport wrote on its Facebook page, showing screenshots from the episodes and some behind-the-scenes photos of Olyphant and the film crew at work.

The 8-episode revival of “Justified” aired in July and August, and is currently available for streaming on Hulu.

The initial run of “Justified” debuted in 2010 and followed the exploits of Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens as he returned to his childhood home in Harlan County, Kentucky, and is put at odds with childhood friends who have gone into criminal enterprises. The neo-Western show was based on novels by Elmore Leonard. It ran until 2015.

“Justified: City Primeval” is a limited series that took Givens out of Kentucky and deposited him in the middle of a crime saga unfolding in Detroit.

In addition to the Rockford airport, “City Primeval” also used Chicago locations, where shooting was interrupted in July 2022 when four cars, engaged in a real-life gun battle, smashed through barricades and onto the set near Douglas Park.