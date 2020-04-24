Schnucks customers raise $250,000 for local frontline workers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Grocery chain Schnucks has raised $250,000 through its “Round Up at the Register” campaign to donate to the area’s first responders.

The money will be distributed through the United Way.

Schnucks is giving an additional $24,600 to the organization, with 100 percent of the donations going to the United Way in each store’s local area.

The donations will be used to support frontline workers who need food, healthcare and rental assistance.

