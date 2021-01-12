Schnucks donation campaign raises $300k for The Salvation Army

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A grocery chain announced the results of a campaign that will benefit a Stateline non-profit.

Schnucks says the “Round Up at the Register” campaign helped raise $300,000 for The Salvation Army.

Schnucks customers had the option of rounding up their purchases to the nearest dollar–that helped raise a total of over $267,000. The grocery chain pitched in nearly $33,000.

Money raised will stay in the market in which it was donated.

