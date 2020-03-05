Schnucks employees volunteer to serve meals to the homeless every Thursday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Employees of the local Schnucks grocery stores are volunteering for a “Schnucks Cares Night” every Thursday at the Rockford Rescue Mission.
The grocery also donated $5,000 worth of food which will help provide up to 2,400 meals.
Shnucks has been donating food to the Rockford Rescue Mission every week for 22 years.
