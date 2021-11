ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Spare change from a trip to the grocery store meant support for a stateline non-profit.

Schnucks customers donated more than $150,000 to the United Way. It was part of the grocery chain’s annual “Round Up at the Register” fundraiser held last month.

All donations stay in the Rockford region, and will allow United Way to continue to assist students and families in the community.