Schnucks reserving hour of shopping for seniors

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
schnucks_1530889996749.jpg

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Schnucks grocery stores announced on Tuesday that it will be reserving the store between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. each day exclusively for senior customers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people over the age of 60 are most at risk of COVID-19 due to underlying health conditions.

“Making this designation is one small way that we can help to ease the concerns of those who are especially vulnerable. We want to do our part to make them feel more comfortable while picking up their groceries and household items,” Schnucks said in a statement.

Dollar General Corporation also announced plans to dedicate the first hour of each shopping day to seniors.

MORE HEADLINES

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong
Remarkable Women of Rockford

Trending Stories