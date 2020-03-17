Schnucks reserving hour of shopping for seniors

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Schnucks grocery stores announced on Tuesday that it will be reserving the store between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. each day exclusively for senior customers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people over the age of 60 are most at risk of COVID-19 due to underlying health conditions.

“Making this designation is one small way that we can help to ease the concerns of those who are especially vulnerable. We want to do our part to make them feel more comfortable while picking up their groceries and household items,” Schnucks said in a statement.

Dollar General Corporation also announced plans to dedicate the first hour of each shopping day to seniors.

