Schnucks rounds up at the register to support tornado victims

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local grocery chain is giving back to people who are picking up the pieces.

It is estimated that more than 30 tornadoes ripped across several Midwestern states Friday, leaving dozens dead and many more without shelter, food or power.

Now through Sunday, all Schnucks locations are allowing customers to round up at the register.

All proceeds will go to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund.

“Our partners at the American Red Cross are working around the clock across several states to help those in

need and make sure everyone has a safe place to stay, food to eat, critical relief supplies, emotional support and comfort in the face of one of the most devastating tornado outbreaks in years,” said Schron Jackson, Shnucks’ Director of Community Engagement and Customer Care. “Our customers also have the opportunity to help simply by telling their Schnucks checker that they want to ‘Round Up’ as they have so generously done in the past”