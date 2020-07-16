Schnucks to make face masks mandatory beginning July 20th

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Schnucks grocery stores nationwide will require customers to wear face masks beginning Monday, July 20th.

Schnucks operates stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa.

Young children and those with medical conditions, who are unable to wear face coverings, are exempt.

“From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we moved quickly to respond to the ever-changing environment and prioritize safety and cleanliness in our stores,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck. “We have been monitoring this situation closely, and given the escalating number of positive COVID-19 cases in the regions we serve, we believe requiring masks for teammates, vendors and, now, customers is in the best interest of public safety. We understand that there are a variety of opinions about masks, however the CDC and other health experts are aligned on the benefits of facial coverings in reducing the spread of COVID-19.”

Signs will be posted at every store entrance informing customers of the facial covering requirement and directing those without one to request a mask from the first Schnucks teammate they see upon entering the store. Stores will have teammates available to greet customers at each entrance from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week, and during designated senior hours. These teammates will help customers understand the facial covering requirement, offering masks to those without one and sanitize shopping carts.

Under Phase 4 of Illinois’ COVID-19 recovery plan, residents are required to wear face masks indoors where 6′ social distancing cannot be observed.

