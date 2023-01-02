ST. LOUIS, M.O. (WTVO) — Schnucks is expanding its “Flexforce” employment option to workers at its Illinois grocery stores, allowing employees to choose shifts and locations that “best fit their personal schedules.”

According to a press release, the grocer launched the program in St. Louis and is now expanding it to locations in Illinois, Indiana, and Missouri.

“Much like rideshare and food delivery service employees, Flexforce teammates are able to seek and claim shifts at the time and location of their choosing,” said Schnucks Vice President of Store Operations Stacy Brandt.

Schnucks said the Rockford, Loves Park, Cherry Valley, and Roscoe locations are participating in the program.

Employees will be able to log into a scheduling app to view and claim open shifts at area locations, allowing them to work as much as they choose, and get notifications about available hours.

“The Flexforce employment option not only allows us to position our teammates for success, it helps us ensure we have the right people, in the right place, at the right time taking care of and serving our customers,” Brandt said.

Schnucks was founded in St. Louis in 1939 and now operates 114 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. The Flexforce program was birthed from contract negotiations with UFCW Local 655 union last year.

Dollar General also uses a flexible scheduling program for store managers.