BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Local high schools competed on Saturday for the chance to go to a state competition.

The sectional tournament for “Scholastic Bowl” was held at Belvidere High School. Teams from Rockford Auburn, Hononegah and Belvidere North were among the schools competing.

To get there, schools had to first get through regional competition last Monday, but the students have been working hard all season long.

“The kids work really hard,” said Nevagay Abel, Rockford Auburn’s head coach. “Like I said, we practice a lot, plus the kids do a lot of practice and studying on their own, and we spend a lot of weekends traveling to play other teams throughout the state, and sometimes even out of state, just to get that higher level experience.”

Auburn ended up winning sectionals this year, but Hononegah and Belvidere North are still in the running for “Stateline Quiz Bowl.”