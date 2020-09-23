School board approves RPS 205 budget for 2020-2021 school year

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The COVID-19 pandemic put school districts in a bind across the Stateline, but the school year must go on. RPS School Board members passed a budget Tuesday night. The decreased revenue will have to be made another way.

“We essentially are going to be in a reserved spend by $9 million,” said Chief Financial Officer Michelle Jahr.

At Tuesday’s Rockford Public School Board meeting, a 2020-2021 budget was approved. Due to the decrease in revenue, the school district will have to dip into its savings account.

“Overnight, our revenue decreased by $20 million right after COVID because of all of the impact it had on the state revenue,” Jahr explained.

The revenue that put the district into a deficit was due to businesses losing money during quarantine.

“Our corporate personal property replacement taxes because companies have shut down or had limited sales,” Jahr said. “We did get CARES Act money to help us with the added expenditures, like with remote learning…but that CARES act money can only be used for extra expenses related to COVID and it cannot fill the gaps for revenue.”

RPS School Board President Kenneth Scrivano says they didn’t want to raise taxes or lay off staff, so they looked at other areas.

“Knowing that we tried to decrease areas of supplies things like that. So, we have made a dent in that and yet still we have an unbalanced budget of 9.3 million dollars,” Scrivano explained.

“We know that we have to fix one of two things next year, either count on more revenue coming in from the state….or figure out where we have to make some additional cuts if we have to reduce spending,” he added.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

