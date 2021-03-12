School employee’s union ‘thankful’ for reopening of Rockford schools

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — AFSCME Council 31, which represents Rockford school employees such as bus drivers and cafeteria workers, says their members are “thankful for the full reopening of schools.”

The Rockford Public School District 205 announced Friday that they would be returning to full time in-person learning on Monday, April 19th.

Families can still opt to do remote learning, but the school district says it needs a decision by Monday, April 5th.

The union said in a statement, “AFSCME Council 31 represents approximately 750 RPS205 paraprofessionals, bus drivers and nutrition service workers throughout the school district. Our members are thankful for the full reopening of our schools. These frontline workers have never been remote. They’ve been transporting, feeding and supporting our children throughout the pandemic without fail. Many of these essential workers have been vaccinated to protect against COVID-19, with several receiving their second dose today. We continue to work with the school district to ensure the safest and healthiest educational environment possible for students and staff.”