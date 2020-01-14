Scientists confirm: Rockford dinosaur Jane is a T-Rex

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Since her unearthing, Jane’s skeleton has been on display at the Burpee Museum.

For two decades now, paleontologists went back and forth on whether Jane and a similar dinosaur, named Petey, were correctly classified.

Some argued that the dinosaurs were young T-Rexes, while others believed them to be adults of a different species entirely.

New technology has helped paleontologists dig up the facts.

“They cut into the bones and started looking at the internal bone structure and were able to diagnose Jane and Petey as young, rapidly growing individuals,” said Joshua Matthews, the Director of Paleontology at the Burpee Museum, located at 737 N Main Street.

“So, [she’s] definitely not an adult specimen,” he added.

Jane is considered the most complete juvenile T-Rex ever uncovered.

Her 20-foot skeleton was discovered in Montana in 2001.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

