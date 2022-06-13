(Fox News) — In an effort to make humanoid robots appear more human, scientists in Japan have unveiled their latest invention: living skin.

Robots are already being used in food service, cleaning, delivery, and even warehouse delivery and on assembly lines.

But when it comes to more personal lines of work, like healthcare and customer service, researchers say people prefer their robotic helpers to look more human.

“I think we’ve made accomplishments this time by making the robot’s physical appearance even more humanlike,” said Shoji Takeuchi, engineer, and co-author of a recent study.

Using collagen and a type of cell found in the skin’s connective tissue, scientists at the University of Tokyo have grown human-like skin on a robot finger. While some robotic companies are using artificial coatings that resemble skin, this version feels like real skin and acts like it, too.

“The presence of living cells means that the robot can be given functions unique to living cells, or biomaterials. The wonderful thing about biomaterials is that they have various capabilities, such as self-repair, splitting, proliferation, and highly sensitive sensing,” Takeuchi said.

Besides being flexible and self-healing, the skin is also water-resistant, and researchers say the highly specialized coating can advance the types of jobs that robots are used for.

They even hope the skin can be used to cover prosthetic limbs for people in the future.

Going forward, scientists also wish to incorporate nerves into the skin to increase its functionality, saying the robot skin could be used in medical and cosmetic testing in place of animals and people.