‘Scott’s Law’ Day is a grim reminder of first responder deaths

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — December 23rd marks 20 years since Chicago Fire Lieutenant Scott Gillen was struck and killed by an intoxicated driver while assisting at a traffic crash.

That incident prodded lawmakers into creating the “Move Over” or “Scott’s Law,” which requires drivers to slow down or move into another lane.

