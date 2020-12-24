‘Scott’s Law’ Day is a grim reminder of first responder deaths

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — December 23rd marks 20 years since Chicago Fire Lieutenant Scott Gillen was struck and killed by an intoxicated driver while assisting at a traffic crash.
That incident prodded lawmakers into creating the “Move Over” or “Scott’s Law,” which requires drivers to slow down or move into another lane.
