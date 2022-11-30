SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois State Police issued citations in three separate crashes involving violations of the state’s Move Over Law (otherwise known as “Scott’s Law”) in a 24-hour period.

According to police, the first happened on November 29th on I-70 near Vandalia, Fayette County, involving an Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) vehicle.

The second occurred on I-94 near 142nd Street in Cook County, also involving an IDOT vehicle.

The third crash involved a vehicle belonging to a private contractor performing road work on US 67 at US 34 in Warren County.

Police said injuries were reported at two of the three crashes, and all three drivers were cited for violating Scott’s Law.

Scott’s Law mandates that as drivers approach an emergency vehicle, they are required to slow down and move into an unoccupied lane.

A first offense of the law results in a fine of $250 or more. If an injury is caused, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended between 6 months and 2 years.