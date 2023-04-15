NEWTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois police are still looking for a family that has been missing since February.

Stephen and Monica Lutz, as well as their two young children, have not been heard from since their adult daughter reported them missing two months ago, according to WBBM.

A U-Haul was seen attached to Stephen’s truck at their house on Feb. 10. However, they did not tell anyone that they were leaving. The family’s phone pinged in Richmond, Indiana on Feb. 14, but it was disconnected shortly after.

Members of the Lutz family, who are from downstate Newton, said that Stephen has a history of mental illness and drug use.

“They’ve all said things that are very alarming,” said Gia Wright of the Missing Persons Awareness Network. “Not just that there is a possible split personality disorder – believed to have all the signs of schizophrenia. There has been a drug use charges since 2006 on Stephen.”

Police said that there is no evidence of anyone being in immediate danger, but they are still taking the necessary precautions.