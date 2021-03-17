Search is on for missing Rock County hiker

ROCK COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help in locating a missing hiker, Kevin Doyle, 66.

Doyle was last see in the Storrs Lake vicinity near Milton.

He is described as 5’6″, 170lbs, with brown hair, blue eyes, a white mustache and goatee.

Police say he left his residence with his two yellow Labrador retrievers at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday and never returned home. His vehicle was reportedly still parked at Storrs Lake.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Rock County Sheriff’s Office at 608-757-2244.