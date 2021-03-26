Search is on for next Rockford Fire Chief

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Current Rockford Fire Chief Derek Bergsten has only a little over a month left before he’ll be packing his bags for the next step in his career.

The Board of Fire and Police Commissioners is building a checklist of traits his successor should have.

Board members say it’s going to be an exhaustive process to replace someone who has led Rockford’s Fire Department for over a decade. While internal candidates will be considered, they’ll also look at applicants from across the country to find the next chief.

On Thursday, they laid out the steps they’ll undertake to find Bergsten’s replacement.

“We don’t obviously want somebody’s who is going to work a year and then retire, but it’s not a dealbreaker either,” said Commissioner Sam Schmitz. “We just want to get the absolute best candidate, whatever their tenure might be. I think that will all be fleshed out during the process.”

Bergsten is leaving for Fort Collins, Colorado, in May. An interim replacement can only serve for up to 120 days, by law.

Schmitz says that give the Board a rough timeline for selecting a permanent replacement.

“We’ll work with the chief to identify some potential internal candidates to fill the position of interim chief. And one of those requirements is they don’t want to pursue the chief’s position,” he said.

Bergsten has served as Rockford Fire Chief since 2008. His last day is scheduled for May 7th.

He was recently named Fire Chief of the Year by the Illinois Chief’s Association.

Schmitz says he’s hoping whoever leads the department next will create their own legacy in the Forest City.

“What are you contributing to the department beyond just doing your job? How active are you in the community? What are you doing to support the mission of City Hall and the aldermen? So those are the types of leadership traits we’ll be looking for as well,” Schmitz said.

The board is scheduled to meet again on April 13th.