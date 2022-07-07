ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Milwaukee-based doctor who plans to open an abortion clinic in Rockford has purchased a second building.

Dr. Dennis Christensen said Thursday he bought the former Animal Emergency Clinic, at 4236 Maray Drive.

Christensen said at this point the facility is undergoing renovations and its future use is undecided.

Last week, protesters gathered outside a former acupuncturist facility at 611 Auburn Street, which Christensen purchased with the intention to reopen as an abortion clinic.

Christensen said the Auburn Street location will initially begin by prescribing medication that can medically induce an abortion.

Christensen said he intended to open the clinic this week, but the building was condemned by the City of Rockford.

A spokesperson for the City said Tuesday that was “related to typical permits required for general building upgrades, not for any specific use of the facility. At this point, the City has not received a detailed business plan to determine if the current zoning of the building is appropriate for any potential intended use by the new owner.”

Christensen previously operated an abortion clinic at 1400 Broadway, which closed in 2012.

Christensen is scheduled to appear at a pro-choice discussion Thursday put on by the Winnebago County Citizens for Choice at the Unitarian Universalist Church, at 4848 Turner Street, from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m.

A pro-life group, Rockford Family Initiative, plans a protest outside the Maray Drive building on Friday morning at 11 a.m.

Abortion is now illegal in Wisconsin and surrounding states, following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Roe v Wade.

Gov. JB Pritzker has declared Illinois is a pro-choice state, causing patients from neighboring states to come into Illinois for an abortion.

CORRECTION: A prior version of this article erroneously reported Christensen works in Madison, Wisconsin.