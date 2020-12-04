Second arrest made in car-to-car shooting incident, assault-style rifle recovered

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have charged 18-year-old Davion Neal with weapons charges in connection with a car-to-car in which one suspect fired shots at a Rockford Police officer.

Police say an officer was southbound on 11th Street around 10:35 p.m. Tuesday when they saw a white Toyota Camry chasing another vehicle. The officer said during the pursuit, 19-year-old Javaris Laster was shooting at the other vehicle and the pursuing officer.

Officials say the vehicle was abandoned in the 100 block of 15th Avenue as other officers closed in. Laster was found hiding in a garage in the 1400 block of Christina Street, police said.

Javaris Laster. Photo: Rockford Police Department

A gun, cannabis and cash were recovered, and the Camry was found to be reported stolen in Elgin.

Laster was charged with Armed Violence, Aggravated Discharge of a Weapon, Unlawful Use of Weapons by a Felon, Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Deliver, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle and outstanding warrants.

During the investigation, police say they recovered a loaded assault-style rifle, two loaded handguns, magazines and ammunition.

Neal (no mugshot available) was developed as a suspect in the case. He has been charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and No Valid Firearm Owner’s Identification Card.

MORE HEADLINES: