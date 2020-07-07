Second Boone County man sentenced to prison after arrest in drug sting

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A second man who was arrested in a drug sting operation is sentenced to 19 years in prison.
Efren Rodriguez-Diaz pleaded guilty Tuesday to possession with intent to deliver cocaine.
In October 2017, a source working with the Drug Enforcement Agency arranged to buy $58,000 worth of cocaine from Rodriguez-Diaz and his partner, Roy Vazquez.
Vazquez was sentenced to 19 years in prison last week.
