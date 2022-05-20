ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — People with criminal convictions on their records learned how to get a new lease on life at Rockford’s Second Chance Summit on Friday at the Nordloff Center, at 118 N Main Street.

The event offered legal help to those seeking to expunge or seal criminal records.

April Rappley said she has been searching for a job with sufficient pay for more than 10 years and hopes the event will lead to one.

“It helps people that are here, you know. I’m a mom. When you’re a single mom and you can’t find a good job, you can’t work two or three jobs, or four, and it’s exhausting. So it’s really nice to only have to work one or two jobs, and actually spend time with my kids,” she said.

The Second Chance Summit was last held in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.