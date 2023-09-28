ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Authorities have charged a second man in the 2022 murder of Deontay Turner, who was killed at the intersection of 11th Street and 6th Avenue.

Tyree Scott, 26, was charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Another suspect in the crime, Dylan Denham, 30, was arrested in Florida in March.

Dylan Denham. Photo: Lee County Jail

According to the Rockford Police Department, officers were called to the area of 11th Street and 6th Avenue around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 14th, 2022.

Turner, 20, was found at the scene. He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Turner had a criminal past and had been listed as a wanted fugitive for Aggravated Domestic Battery in August 2021.

Scott was being held in the Winnebago County Jail for unrelated crimes when he was charged with Turner’s murder this week.

Scott has a history of arrests. In March 2020, he was arrested after the murder of 16-year-old Antonio Warren on Hess Court, but was not charged with the crime. He was charged with weapons and drug offenses in May 2022.