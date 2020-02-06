Second marijuana dispensary means additional tax dollars for Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With Rockford’s second dispensary opening to recreational pot sales, Rockford’s mayor says that means more tax dollars for the city.

MapleGlen Care Center, at 4777 Stenstrom Road, announced it will begin selling adult-use cannabis on Friday at noon.

The facility will become Rockford’s second, following Sunnyside Dispensary, at 2696 McFarland Road, which began legal sales on January 1st.

City leaders placed a 3 percent sales tax on all marijuana sales in September, which is the maximum tax allowed by Illinois state law.

Prior to legalization, it was estimated that each dispensary location could net the city as much as $250,000 a year in tax revenue.

Mayor Tom McNamara says it’s still too soon to decide how those funds are spent.

“Our thought process is, number one, we should know exactly how much money we’ll be getting in before we start allocating the funds, that quite honestly, we don’t have,” McNamara said. “So, we’ve been pretty intentional about waiting until we have a complete and accurate accounting of how much funds we will get, so we can then allocate them where they’re needed the most.”

The Mayor says it could be up to six months before the City starts to see those tax dollars come in.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

