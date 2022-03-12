ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A popular visitor is back in Rockford, and it is bringing the city feelings of spring.

Butterflies now fill part of the Nicholas Conservatory and Garden, 1354 N 2nd St. It is easy to get an up close view of the beautiful insects. Just grab one of the provided nectar sticks and butterflies will flock to you.

There is also an area to see the entire life-cycle of a butterfly, from caterpillar to chrysalis.

“By the time you’ve come out here you’ve already learned a lot which has been really, really fun, and then after that you’re welcome to explore the conservatory as long as you like,” said Lyndi Toohill, education and programs manager at the Nicholas Conservatory.

Residents have until May 29 to check out the “Secret Life of Butterflies.” It is open Tuesdays through Sundays. More information can be found on the conservatory’s website.