SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Secretary of State Police will be at shopping centers this month to ensure handicap parking spaces are utilized only by those who need them.

Officers will also check to make sure persons who utilize disabled parking placards are registered to use them.

Violators could face a $600 fine and have their license suspended.

Secretary of State Jesse White says the stings will be to ensure that accessible parking spaces are available to those who require them.