Illinois Secretary of State shuts driver services facilities until Dec. 7th

SPRINGFIED, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced Friday that all driver services facilities statewide will be shut down between November 17th and December 7th due to the worsening COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition, White announced that expiration dates for driver’s licenses and ID cards will be extended until June 1, 2021. This June 1, 2021 extension also includes those who have February, March, April and May 2021 expiration dates. As a result, expired driver’s licenses and ID cards will remain valid until June 1, 2021. CDL (Commercial Driver License) holders and commercial permit holders are excluded from this extension due to federal requirements.
“After careful consideration, we have decided to close all Driver Services facilities until December 7, 2020, due to the worsening COVID-19 pandemic,” said White. “The health and safety of employees and the public remains paramount and face-to-face transactions potentially increase the further spread of the virus. We have extended expiration dates to assist people during this difficult time. I am also encouraging customers to consider using online services which are available for many office transactions.”
