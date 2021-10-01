See the best Illinois private schools for 2022, according to Niche

(NEXSTAR) – Website Niche released its ranking of the best Illinois private schools for 2022, with the Chicago area dominating the top spots.

The report was released at a time many families are beginning to look at different schooling options for their children, according to Luke Skurman, Founder and CEO of the Niche.

Niche, a platform for “connecting students and families with colleges and schools,” prides itself on not sticking strictly to standardized test scores and academic performance, which might not reflect socioeconomic and racial disparities or unique school policies during the COVID-19 pandemic. For 2022, Niche de-emphasized SAT and ACT scores by one third.

The company said that it combined ratings directly from current students, alumni and parents, with more quantitative data from sources like the U.S. Department of Education to evaluate teachers; resources and facilities; extracurricular activities; and more.

Four of the top five private schools happen to be located in Cook County with the other top five school being in nearby Lake County.

University of Chicago Laboratory School (Cook County) Lake Forest Academy (Lake County) Latin School of Chicago (Cook County) North Shore Country Day (Cook County) British International School of Chicago, South Loop (Cook County)

See the full list of Niche’s top private schools for 2022.