ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Coronado Performing Arts Center will play host to the Peking Acrobats featuring the Shanghai Circus later this week.

The performances will take place Wednesday and Thursday. The Peking Acrobats’ evening performance is part of the “Friends of the Coronado’s” annual “Reach for the Stars” project.

Tickets are completely free for the Wednesday night show.

Over 5,000 4th, 5th and 6th grade students will experience the performance during multiple matinee shows.

“We’re very excited about this opportunity, not only to make sure that we don’t miss any student grade as they progress though their RPS education, we don’t want them to leave there without seeing the Coronado,” said Beth Howard, executive director of the Friends of the Coronado.

“Reach for the Stars” has been going on since 2002.