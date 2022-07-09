(WTVO) — The COVID-19 pandemic brought about more self-checkouts, but they are not without their problems, as 67% of shoppers said they have issues with the machines.

Although customers and stores are frustrated, it is a trend that is here to stay, now partially because of the labor shortage. Self-checkouts account for 29% of grocery sales.

Stores have not saved as much as anticipated with the machines thanks to errors and thefts. Still, Walmart, Kroger and Dollar General are pilot testing stores that only offer self-checkout.