Semi rollover accident shuts down northbound I-39 ramp at Harrison Ave

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois State Police shut down the northbound I-39 ramp at Harrison Ave. on Wednesday morning after a semi truck rolled over.
No one was injured in the accident, police said.
Police say the ramp will be closed for at least an hour for cleanup and recovery work.
