TURTLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A semi-truck fire on Interstate 90 shut down a bridge in Rock County early Monday morning.

It happened in the southbound lanes of 90 in the Town of Turtle around 3:45 a.m. Beloit and Janesville fire crews were called to the scene, where they found flames fully engulfing the semi.

No injuries were reported, but the Hart Road Bridge that goes over I-90 will be closed for several days. It needs to be inspected due to the fire.