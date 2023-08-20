ELIZABETH, Ill. (WTVO) — One person was airlifted to a local hospital on Friday after their semi truck rolled over in Jo Daviess County.

It happened around 4:17 a.m. Friday on Hwy 20 West, about one mile east of S. Tippett Road, the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday.

Kurt Rolfes, of Earlville, Iowa, was driving a black 2005 Freightliner semi, which was pulling a milk tanker trailer, eastbound on Hwy 20 West when he veered off the roadway while trying to negotiate a corner. The semi rolled after it left the roadway.

Rolfes was transported by helicopter to Javon Bea Riverside Hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.