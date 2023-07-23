SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin (D) revealed Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss work on the Senate’s National Defense Authorization Act in Washington D.C. this week.

On Twitter, Durbin said, “Unfortunately, I tested positive for COVID-19 today. I’m disappointed to have to miss critical work on the Senate’s NDAA this week in Washington. Consistent with CDC guidelines, I’ll quarantine at home and follow the advice of my doctor while I work remotely.”

This is the third time Durbin has had COVID-19, according to NBC 5 Chicago. Most recently, he tested positive in March. Prior to that, he contracted the virus in July 2022.