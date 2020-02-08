Sen. Duckworth awarded Jane Addams Medal for Distinguished Service

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D) was the recipient of the Jane Addams Medal for Distinguished Service at Rockford University on Friday.

The medal is given out to pioneers in their professions with outstanding character, who are recognized for their contributions to the arts, science and society, the college said.

“If I can be a role model for girls and boys, I think that’s a real honor,” Duckworth said. “I hope that my daughters grow up in a country where they have a lot to look up to, and role models of all different shapes, sizes and backgrounds.”

Sen. Duckworth is the 38th recipient of the medal.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

