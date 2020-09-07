Sen. Stadelman hands out t-shirts to players of canceled youth basketball competition

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — This year’s Labor Day Youth Basketball Competition had to be canceled this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The competition is usually held annually at the UW Sports Factory immediately following Rockford’s Labor Day parade.

Organizer Sen. Steve Stadelman (D-Rockford) came out to give away the t-shirts players usually receive for playing through a drive-thru service.

“A lot of kids have played. Their brothers or sisters have played in this tournament. So, I think it’s something they’ve looked forward to every Labor Day,” Stadelman said. “But, unfortunately, because of COVID, we’re just not able to do it. So, it’s the situation that we’re in. We got to make the best as we can.”

Stadelman’s HoopStars has drawn as many as 400 players and hundreds more spectators each year for the event

2020 would have marked the tournament’s eighth year.

