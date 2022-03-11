FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Comfort Keepers, which offers support for senior citizens, has opened a new office to serve the people of Freeport.

The new office is located on Exchange Street, across from the Stephenson County Courthouse.

Comfort Keepers’ services allow seniors to stay in their homes.

Sarah Hass, Comfort Keepers’ territory manager, says the change of location will mean better access to resources.

“Just having, having someone here, in this location, makes a huge difference. Especially, with the amount of people applying and, plus, they have someone they can turn to for advice, counseling, or any issues that may arise, then we can solve them faster,” she said.

Comfort Keepers is a nationwide chain and has been operating in Freeport since 2005. It also has a location in Rockford.