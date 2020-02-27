Sentencing date set for JoAnn Cunningham in murder of son AJ Freund

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

AJ Freund (left) and his mother JoAnn Cunningham.

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WGN) — The couple tied to the murder of a 5-year-old boy in Crystal Lake appeared in court Thursday morning.

A judge set a sentencing date for JoAnn Cunningham, who pled guilty in the beating death of her son AJ Freund.

She appeared in court briefly and the judge set her sentencing date for April 30 at 9 a.m. Cunningham pleaded guilty in December, and faces up to 60 years in prison.

Andrew Freund Sr. also appeared in court right after JoAnn, and waived his right to a trial by jury.

Freund Sr. pleaded not guilty in the April murder of their 5-year-old son AJ. The boy was fatally beaten and then buried in a shallow grave in Woodstock.

The next court date for Frend Sr. will be April 24 at 9 a.m.

