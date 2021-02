ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Makeup fans will soon have another beauty supply store in Rockford as Sephora opens its second Rockford location, inside Kohl’s, this fall.

The E. State Street store in the Forest Plaza is one of 200 Kohl’s locations nationwide to open a 2,500 square foot “fully-immersive, premium beauty destination” with the makeup brand.

The cosmetics giant hopes to expand to 850 Kohl’s locations by 2023.

Sephora also has a location inside JC Penny at CherryVale Mall.