ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A serial shoplifter is once again behind bars, this time for allegedly stealing from an auto parts store.

Michelle Linder, 42, was arrested on Monday after police say she stole an air compressor, LED lights and two knives from a Rockford O’Reilly Auto Parts earlier in the day.

According to court documents, police were called to the O’Reilly Auto Parts around 10:38 a.m. by a manager who claimed the store was just robbed.

Linder reportedly stole multiple items before running out of the store and getting into a blue Dodge Dakota driven by a man later identified as Terry Yoho.

Police located the vehicle traveling westbound on State Street and Main Street a short time later. Linder was found inside the vehicle with the stolen goods at her feet.

Linder has an extensive history of shoplifting in the area. The Machesney Park woman was found guilty of retail theft last March and theft in January 2020. Linder also faces an outstanding retail theft charge from June and was arrested in July after she allegedly stole $619 worth of merchandise from a Machesney Park Kohl’s.

She is currently held in the Winnebago County Jail.